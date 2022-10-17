UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 97,900 Cusecs Water

Published October 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 97,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.63 feet and was 138.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 36,700 cusecs while outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.60 feet, which was 126.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,800 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 36,000, 53,400, 44,700 and 26,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,700 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

