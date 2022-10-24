UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 98,100 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 98,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 98,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.76 feet and was 136.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,300 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1168.50 feet, which was 118.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 44,600, 47,500 and 24,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.