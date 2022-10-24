IRSA releases 98,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 98,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.76 feet and was 136.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,300 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1168.50 feet, which was 118.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 44,600, 47,500 and 24,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.