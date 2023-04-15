UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 98,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 98,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.28 feet and was 37.28 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,400 cusecs while outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1109.30 feet, which was 59.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,500, 27,800, 29.100 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

2 hours ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.