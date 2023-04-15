IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 98,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.28 feet and was 37.28 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,400 cusecs while outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1109.30 feet, which was 59.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,500, 27,800, 29.100 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.