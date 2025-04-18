IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 98,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 145,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1422.47 feet which was 20.47 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1114:20 feet, which was 64.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 48,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,200, 34,000, 29,000 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.