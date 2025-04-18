IRSA Releases 98,200 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 98,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 145,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1422.47 feet which was 20.47 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1114:20 feet, which was 64.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 48,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,200, 34,000, 29,000 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Punjab govt's Rs15 bln package to support 555,000 wheat farmers4 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to advance Pakistan’s technology, education, and healthcare sectors14 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence in media discussed at MPC1 hour ago
-
Fight against terrorism to continue; enemies afraid of country's economic successes: PM2 hours ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours12 hours ago
-
No space for Anti-State elements under guise of Politics: Rana12 hours ago
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC12 hours ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..12 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan12 hours ago
-
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held12 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres13 hours ago