IRSA Releases 98,200 Cusecs Water
Published April 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 98,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 123,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.77 feet which was 29.77 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.50 feet, which was 78.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 67,800, 44,300, 32,200 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
