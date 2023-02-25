UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 98,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 98,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 98,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.38 feet and was 66.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1113.85 feet, which was 63.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,800 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 52,300, 40,900, 30,400 and 6,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bas ..

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir Visits DG Khan e-Khidmat C ..

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Joint Operatio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Joint Operations Command to review &#039;Ope ..

36 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Da ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by Türkiye earthquakes

2 hours ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.