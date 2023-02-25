IRSA releases 98,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 98,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.38 feet and was 66.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1113.85 feet, which was 63.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,800 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 52,300, 40,900, 30,400 and 6,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.