IRSA Releases 98814 Cusecs Water

Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 98814 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :IRSA Monday released 98814 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 94917 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1512.16 feet, which was 120.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 51700 and 50000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.30 feet, which was 132.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 15072 and 20669 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 54451, 80396 and 43090cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19045 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

