IRSA Releases 98,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 98,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1462.67 feet and was 64.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,000 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1113.25 feet, 63.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 17,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,000, 42,500, 30,400 and 6,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

