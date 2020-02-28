IRSA releases 99,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 99,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.65 feet, which was 57.65 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,600 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.60 feet, which was 129.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 16,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45,000, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.