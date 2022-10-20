UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 99,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

IRSA releases 99,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.43 feet and was 138.43 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 39,500 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.05 feet, which was 123.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,400 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 53,900, 48,500, 46,100 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

