UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 99,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 99,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 50,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1455.52 feet and was 57.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,300 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.60 feet, 58.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 16,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,900, 41,200, 31,600 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/ ..

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/40kg

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s success against polio disease commend ..

Pakistan’s success against polio disease commendable: Rotary Int'l

11 minutes ago
 UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

35 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.