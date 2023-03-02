IRSA releases 99,300 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 50,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1455.52 feet and was 57.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,300 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.60 feet, 58.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 16,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,900, 41,200, 31,600 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.