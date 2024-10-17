IRSA Releases 99,300 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 99,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.73 feet and was 137.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,600 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1200.80 feet, which was 150.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,700, 65,400, 54,900 and 19,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
