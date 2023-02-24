UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 99,400 Cusecs Water

February 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 99,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 58,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1465.99 feet and was 67.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,600 cusecs while outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1114.75 feet, which was 64.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 18,100 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 57,000, 43,500, 30,400 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

