IRSA Releases 99,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

IRSA releases 99,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednsday released 99,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1506.51 feet and was 108.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,900 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1166.50 feet, which was 116.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 51,700, 49,100, 37,700 and 5,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

