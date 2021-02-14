IRSA releases 99,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 99,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.69 feet, which was 50.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,600 and 57,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.45 feet, which was 125.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,300, 49,400 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.