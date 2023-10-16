Open Menu

IRSA Releases 99,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 99,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 99,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.93 feet and was 130.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1212.90 feet, which was 162.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,400, 57,900, 50,900 and 20,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

9 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

9 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

9 hours ago
Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

12 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan