IRSA releases 99,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 99,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1531.58 feet and was 133.58 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,100 cusecs while outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1163.05 feet, which was 113.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 7,500 cusecs and 31,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur were recorded 61,300, 41,400, 34,400 and 14,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,400 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.