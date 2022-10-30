UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 99,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 99,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 99,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1531.58 feet and was 133.58 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,100 cusecs while outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1163.05 feet, which was 113.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 7,500 cusecs and 31,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur were recorded 61,300, 41,400, 34,400 and 14,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,400 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

12 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.