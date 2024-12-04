Open Menu

IRSA Releases 99,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 99,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 99,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1488.59 feet and was 90.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.95 feet, which was 102.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 68,000, 46,600, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

3 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

12 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

12 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

12 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

12 hours ago
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

12 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

12 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

12 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

12 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan