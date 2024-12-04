IRSA releases 99,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 99,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1488.59 feet and was 90.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.95 feet, which was 102.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 68,000, 46,600, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.