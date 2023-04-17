IRSA releases 99,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 99,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 86,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.62 feet and was 36.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,500 cusecs while outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.95 feet, which was 56.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 34,000, 29,000, 25.800 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.