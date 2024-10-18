IRSA Releases 99,800 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 99,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.68 feet and was 137.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,600 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1199.90 feet, which was 149.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 32,900, 51,900, 53,900 and 21,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
