IRSA Releases 99,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 99,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.60 feet and was 96.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1157.15 feet, which was 107.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,400, 45,400, 36,900 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
