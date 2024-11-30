Open Menu

IRSA Releases 99,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 99,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 99,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.60 feet and was 96.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1157.15 feet, which was 107.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,400, 45,400, 36,900 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

50 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

13 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

13 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

13 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

13 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

13 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

13 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan