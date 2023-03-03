UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 99,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 99,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on |Friday released 99,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1453.44 feet and was 55.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14,800 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1107.55 feet, which was 57.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 52,300, 41,200, 31,600 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

