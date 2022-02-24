IRSA releases112915 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 112915 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63133 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 112915 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63133 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as18500 and 18500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.

20 feet, which was 69.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10218 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 17744, 47457, and 29755 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31215 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.