UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases79,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases79,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 79,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.34 feet and was 111.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.85 feet, which was 86.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 9,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 48,300, 39,700, 30,700 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

3 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.