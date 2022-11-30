IRSA releases79,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 79,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.34 feet and was 111.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.85 feet, which was 86.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 9,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 48,300, 39,700, 30,700 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.