IRSA releases79,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 79,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 48,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.14 feet and was 112.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,500 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1137.60 feet, which was 87.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 9,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 56,500, 39,700, 30,700 and 13,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, whereas 2,000 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.