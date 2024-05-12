IRSA Summons Emergency Meeting On Monday
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) convened an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss review of water situation, T 5 progress and operational constraint of Tarbela Dam at 1470 feet.
Chairman IRSA will preside over the meeting while all other authority members and concerned officials will attend it, said a press release here Sunday.
