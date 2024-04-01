IRSA to meet on Tuesday to finalize water share of provinces for Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Advisory Committee of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will meet here on Tuesday to finalize the water share of the provinces for the Kharif season.

The meeting will be presided over by Chairman IRSA Abdul Hameed Mengal.

The meeting will be attended by member Federal Asjad Imtiaz Ali, member Punjab Amjad Saeed, member Sindh Muhammad Ehsanul Haq Leghari, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahid Abbas, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, members Water and Power WAPDA, irrigation secretaries of all provinces.

The IRSA technical committee has already met with Director of Operations IRSA Khalid Idrees Rana on March 25 to finalize the preliminary findings about water availability in the upcoming Kharif season.