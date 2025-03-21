IRSA's Advisory To Meet On Thursday To Finalize Water Distribution For Kharif Season
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority will meet on March 26 (Thursday) to finalize water distribution for the provinces for Kharif season 2025 scheduled to start on April 1.
However, the IRSA Technical Committee will also meet on March 25 (Tuesday) under the chairmanship of Director (Operation) IRSA, Khalid Idrees Rana before the Advisory Committee meeting to determine anticipated water availability for the forthcoming Khairf season 2025.
During the technical committee meeting, the draft anticipated criteria for Kharif Season 2025 will be worked out/developed by using the Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) Tool prepared by CSIRO.
The meeting of Advisory Committee under IRSA Chairman will be attended by all the IRSA’s members, representatives from WAPDA, the Federal Flood Commission, the director general of Pakistan Meteorological Department and the four provincial irrigation secretaries.
The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1 and ends on March 31, while Kharif starts from April 1 and continue till September 30. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage of water would be distributed between Sindh and Punjab.
