Open Menu

IRSA's Advisory To Meet On Thursday To Finalize Water Distribution For Kharif Season

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

IRSA's Advisory to meet on Thursday to finalize water distribution for Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority will meet on March 26 (Thursday) to finalize water distribution for the provinces for Kharif season 2025 scheduled to start on April 1.

However, the IRSA Technical Committee will also meet on March 25 (Tuesday) under the chairmanship of Director (Operation) IRSA, Khalid Idrees Rana before the Advisory Committee meeting to determine anticipated water availability for the forthcoming Khairf season 2025.

During the technical committee meeting, the draft anticipated criteria for Kharif Season 2025 will be worked out/developed by using the Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) Tool prepared by CSIRO.

The meeting of Advisory Committee under IRSA Chairman will be attended by all the IRSA’s members, representatives from WAPDA, the Federal Flood Commission, the director general of Pakistan Meteorological Department and the four provincial irrigation secretaries.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1 and ends on March 31, while Kharif starts from April 1 and continue till September 30. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage of water would be distributed between Sindh and Punjab.

\395

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

11 minutes ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

56 minutes ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

1 hour ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

2 hours ago
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
 Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

2 hours ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan