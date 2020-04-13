The meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority will be held on April 21 for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority will be held on April 21 for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites.

The meeting will be held at IRSA headquarters, official sources told APP here Monday.

They said the project namely "Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS): Automation of Discharge Monitoring at 7 Pilot Key Sites will help ensure judicious water distribution among the provinces.

Initially under the pilot project, the system would be installed at seven points, including Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu Barrages, Head Marala, CRBC canal and Pat Feeder Canal etc and later, it would be installed at 17 other points, they said.

They said the cost of the pilot project was estimated about Rs 600-700 million.

