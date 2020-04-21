The meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority will be held on April 30 for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority will be held on April 30 for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held here on Tuesday. However, now the meeting has been rescheduled for April 30, sources told APP here. The meeting was convened to accord approval to PC1 of the telemetry system for ensuring water distribution among the provinces in transparent manner, they said.

They said the project namely "Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS): Automation of Discharge Monitoring at 7 Pilot Key Sites will help ensure judicious water distribution among the provinces.

Initially under the pilot project, the system would be installed at seven points, including Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu Barrages, Head Marala, CRBC canal and Pat Feeder Canal etc and later, it would be installed at 17 other points, they said.

They said the cost of the pilot project was estimated about Rs 600-700 million.

