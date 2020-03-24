UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA's Technical, Advisory Committees Meetings Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

IRSA's Technical, Advisory committees meetings postponed

The meetings of both technical and advisory committees of Indus Water River System Authority (IRSA) to finalize water distribution plan for the forthcoming Kharif crops has been postponed for indefinite period due to precautionary measures against coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The meetings of both technical and advisory committees of Indus Water River System Authority (IRSA) to finalize water distribution plan for the forthcoming Kharif crops has been postponed for indefinite period due to precautionary measures against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to APP here Tuesday, IRSA Director Operation and Spokesman Khalid Idress Rana said that it was decided not to hold both the meetings of technical and advisory committee due to the precautionary measures announced by the government against coronavirus.

However, he said the provinces were informed to send their demand. Water would be provided to the provinces as per their demands, he added.

He said fortunately situation was better this year as sufficient water was available in the reservoirs. "Around 4.4 million acre feet (MAF) of water is available in the dams this year as compared to only 0.77 MAF in the reservoirs last year," he said.

Khalid Idress said the country has also received a healthy rainy spells this year and more spell were also expected.

The Kharif season would start from April 1, he added.

Meanwhile, the IRSA on Tuesday released 64,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 84,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.35 feet, which was 69.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.85 feet, which was 134.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 31,900, 38,800 and 430800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 19,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum April From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM announces Rs 4,000 for poor families

4 minutes ago

Capital's resdients adopting social distancing to ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Finance Minister Announces Tax Relief for ..

43 seconds ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says IOC Presid ..

45 seconds ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 2,102 poin ..

2 minutes ago

All EU States, Except Ireland, Restrict Travel to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.