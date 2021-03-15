ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Technical Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is likely to meet on Mach 25 to determine water availability for the coming Kharif season to be started from April 1.

The meeting will be presided over by the IRSA director operation while directors irrigation department Punjab, Sindh, superintendent engineers, chief hydrologist and other senior officials will attend it.

The technical committee will recommend the anticipated water availability in the country. The recommendations will be forwarded to the advisory committee for making the final decisions about the water availability for the Kharif season.

Official sources told APP here Monday that the IRSA's Advisory Committee will meet in first week of April to give final approval.

The sources said that currently water inflow in the rivers has improved owing to the rainy spell. Another, rainy spell is predicted by the Met Office on the coming weekend, they said.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for RABI season.

Rabi season starts from October 1st, while Kharif starts from April 1st. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 72,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1404.12 feet, which was 18.12 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,400 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1107.40 feet, which was 67.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,200 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 22,100, 18,800 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

