IRSA’s Technical Committee Meets To Assess Water Availability For Rabi

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The technical committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) met on Thursday to assess the availability of water in the rivers and reservoirs for the upcoming Rabi season 2024, scheduled to commence from Oct 1.

The meeting of the IRSA technical committee was convened to provide an assessment of the water flows in the rivers and reservoir level during the upcoming Rabi season.

The meeting was presided over by the IRSA Director Operation Khalid Idress Rana while Chief Engineer WAPDA, Directors Regulation Punjab, Sindh, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Balochistan, Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of

Tarbela and Mangla dams also participated in it.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered the IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1, while Kharif starts from April 1.

