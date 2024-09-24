- Home
- Pakistan
- IRSA's technical committee to meet on Thursday to assess water availability for Rabi season 2024
IRSA's Technical Committee To Meet On Thursday To Assess Water Availability For Rabi Season 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The technical committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will meet on September 26 (Thursday) to assess the availability of water in the rivers and reservoirs for the upcoming Rabi season 2024, scheduled to commence from Oct 1.
The meeting of the IRSA technical committee has been convened to provide an assessment of the water flows in the rivers and reservoir level during the upcoming Rabi season, official sources told APP here Tuesday.
The meeting of the technical committee will be presided over by the IRSA Director Operation while Chief Engineer WAPDA, Directors Regulation Punjab, Sindh, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Balochistan, Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of Tarbela and Mangla dams, they said.
The Water Accord 1991 empowered the IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1, while Kharif starts from April 1.
\395
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for implementation over micro-plan of anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
KIIR leader calls Indian elections in IIOJK an attempt to mislead international opinion2 minutes ago
-
Elections cannot replace resolution process for Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz2 minutes ago
-
1.2mn children enrolled in KP2 minutes ago
-
AC fines farmer for burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan2 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50 percent concession for disable persons in trains fare12 minutes ago
-
UNICEF team meets KP health advisor; assures support in health sector32 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to intervene in Kashmir dispute42 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in 11 operations42 minutes ago
-
Don’t be fooled by India’s false narrative on Kashmir, Wani to foreign diplomats52 minutes ago
-
Durable peace in the world not possible without permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes ..1 hour ago
-
Man booked over damaging canal banks1 hour ago