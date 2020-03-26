Irshad Memon posted as DG health Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Medical Officer (BPS-19) Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon was posted as Director General Health Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification, Dr. Irshad Memon will replace Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon who was transferred and posted as District Health Officer Tharparkar at Mithi.