IRSRA Releases 91271 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:59 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 91271 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55045 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 91271 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55045 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1506.74 feet, which was 114.74 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26400 and 45000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.75 feet, which was 129.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12374 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46971 , 32335 and 30775 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12171 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

