IRU to hold 2nd Islamabad Marathon on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The 2nd Islamabad Marathon, organized by Islamabad Run With Us (IRU), is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday) .

Talking to APP here on Saturday, organizer of the event Qasim Naz said that in the marathon, participants will have the opportunity to compete in a Full Marathon of 42.2 kilometers or a Half Marathon of 21.1 kilometers, in separate categories for males and females in all races.

There will be a fun run for children, Qasim said adding that the race will begin from Trail 3 and end at sector 1-8 and the tge winners of the marathon will be awarded cash prizes and participation certificates.

He highlighted that there are numerous health benefits of running, including improved diabetes management, cardio health, resting heart rate, and blood oxygen levels. "Running has benefits for overall physical and mental well-being", he added.

He said the marathon is a great opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves and to promote healthy living in the community. He said that with a range of distances and categories, the event caters to runners of all levels and ages.

