RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi will organize an online portraits exhibition titled "contextual Narrative of Different Personalities" by Irum Batool Gillani at Rawalpindi Arts Council here Tuesday.

The exhibition aims to project and highlight various personalities of national and international repute with diversified professional backgrounds and fields of activities.

These personalities include those who have earned both good and bad reputations in their respective field of arts, literatures and music during their lives.

Due to prevailing Covid situation, the Council is conducting all its activities through online and the exhibition will open at 3pm.