Is Every One Questioning PM Khan Over His Ineligibility Traitor?: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:44 PM

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligibility traitor?: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N Spokesperson says that everybody knows the details of foreign funding case of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) In a quick response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of trying Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman, PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that everybody knows foreign funding of the ruling party.

Marriyam Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Khan should have known the gravity of the situation before making this statement as Turkish President is here on his two-day official visit.

“Is everyone questioning the Imran Khan’s ineligibility traitor?,” Marriyam asked. She alleged that Jahangir Khan Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar both were involved in sugar and flour crisis in the country. If they were innocent then why the investigation report on them was not brought to the public, she added.

“The details of your foreign funding case is known to everyone,” the PML-N leader, adding that Imran Khan always made false allegations against others.

She has alleged that Jahangir Khan Tareen and Khusro Bhakhtiar both are involved in flour and sugar crisis in the country.

“If they are innocent then why the investigation report is not being brought to the public,” said Maryam Aurengzeb.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution over his confessional statement that he did conspiracy against an elected government. He said Pakistan Army was with him only because he was not corrupt.

“All those who are corrupt fear of army,” said the PM, adding that the agencies were aware of Nawaz and Zardari’s corruption. He stated that the motive of Maulana Fazl statements must be investigated as what assurance he was given and who gave him this assurance.

