Is it important for PM to recognize everyone visiting his office?

Faisal Edhi, the son of legendary Abdul Sattar Edhi, says that he sat for six to seven minutes in the office of Prime Minister Imran Khan but neither he recognized him nor did he talk.

April 17th, 2020

In a tv show, Faisal Edhi was seen smiling and saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not recognize him during his meeting at Prime Minister Office on Thursday. Edhi had donated Rs. 10 million for PM Relief Fund.

However, his remarks triggered a debate on social media as some called it very embarrassing and awkward while others said that what was bad if the PM could not recognize him as it is not possible for the PM to recognize everyone visiting his office.

“We sat for six to seven minutes but the PM did not even talk to him,” said Faisal Edhi while responding to a TV anchor in a TV program.

“He continued to talk to two industrialists and did not talk to me. But one of the industrialists asked Prime Minister Imran Khan that it is Abdul Sattar Edhi’s son Faisal Edhi and then he recognized me,” said Faisal Edhi.

Edhi said that it was very brief meeting with Prime Minister at his office and during this meeting, he did two requests; first that they wanted to establish “Edhi University” and the second that they should be given exemption on some items they import for rescue person but they were charged taxes. However, he did not mention that what was the PM’s response about these two requests.