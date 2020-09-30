IS scholar to defend Ph.D dissertation on Oct 01

UrduPoint.com
Wed 30th September 2020

The final Ph.D seminar of Scholar Fariza Danish will be conducted Thursday morning in the office of Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The final Ph.D seminar of Scholar Fariza Danish will be conducted Thursday morning in the office of Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the seminar where the scholar will defend her Ph.D dissertation titled "Islamic ideology in Fiqh of Imam Termizi (R.A)" under supervision of Dr. Bashir Ahmed Rind.

More Stories From Pakistan

