IS scholar to defend Ph.D dissertation on Oct 01

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The final Ph.D seminar of Scholar Fariza Danish will be conducted Thursday morning in the office of Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro would preside over the seminar where the scholar will defend her Ph.D dissertation titled "Islamic ideology in Fiqh of Imam Termizi (R.A)" under supervision of Dr. Bashir Ahmed Rind.