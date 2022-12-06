UrduPoint.com

ISA Conducts Two-day Capacity Building Training Workshop For Official Media

Published December 06, 2022

ISA conducts two-day capacity building training workshop for official media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Information Service academy (ISA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad on Tuesday conducted a two-day capacity-building training workshop for staffers of official media here at Radio Pakistan.

The workshop was attended by information officers, reporters, sub-editors, producers, cameramen, and other staff members of the Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television, and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

In the inaugural session, Director General PID Islamabad, Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, and Deputy Director ISA Muhammad Asif shared their rich experiences and viewpoints about maintaining of social ethics in news reporting and office management.

Saeed Ahmad said the information should be thoroughly checked to ensure it was based on facts and accuracy before its release and broadcast. He said that all news-related information must be supported by strong evidence and must not be ambiguous.

He said journalists were like a mirror of the society on whom great responsibilities rest to portray the real picture of current issues, adding speculations and sensationalism may be avoided.

Saeed said that a polite attitude should be adopted while meeting with people in offices and the masses should be dealt with with great respect.

Later, the organizers and trainers sought suggestions from participants to make such kinds of the workshop more productive.

