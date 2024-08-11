ISAAR Academic Excellence Award ceremony held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President attended the ISAAR Academic Excellence Award 2024 ceremony.

The event was organized to honor and appreciate the top position holders in class 10 from the Gujranwala board.

The ceremony was attended by Group Leader Sialkot business Community, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Vice Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Faraz Akram Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar, Chairman ISAAR Welfare Foundation Siddique Haider, Guardi ISAAR Zulfiqar Mughal, Incharge Education committee Wasim Choudhry, Members Education Committee Manzoor Elahi Choudhry, M. Abid Advocate, Hafiz Naveed, position holders students, teachers and parents.

Addressing to the participants, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Abdul Ghafoor Malik, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future academic endeavors. He said that a child starts learning ethics from the mother's lap and a mother is the first teacher of any child.

Without education, society cannot develop, he added. The Sialkot chamber started with a single room and today the best businessmen of Pakistan are born here and play their role in strengthening the economy of Pakistan.

Malik said that tomorrow some of these students will become doctors, engineers, lawyers, judges, bureaucrats and businessmen, so they should serve the country honestly and make Pakistan famous in every field. He congratulated the students and their parents and teachers and encouraged the children.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar congratulated the students, parents and ISAAR Foundation for organizing the prestigious event for the bright future and shining stars of Pakistan.

The CEO Education said that the Sialkot Chamber is commendable for actively participating in every work.

He said that the government and private schools and Sialkot Chamber would work together with a provincial delegation to promote sports in schools.

He expressed happiness over the function organized by ISAAR Welfare Foundation and paid tribute to the management.