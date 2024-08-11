ISAAR Academic Excellence Award Ceremony Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President attended the ISAAR Academic Excellence Award 2024 ceremony.
The event was organized to honor and appreciate the top position holders in class 10 from the Gujranwala board.
The ceremony was attended by Group Leader Sialkot business Community, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Vice Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Faraz Akram Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar, Chairman ISAAR Welfare Foundation Siddique Haider, Guardi ISAAR Zulfiqar Mughal, Incharge Education committee Wasim Choudhry, Members Education Committee Manzoor Elahi Choudhry, M. Abid Advocate, Hafiz Naveed, position holders students, teachers and parents.
Addressing to the participants, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Abdul Ghafoor Malik, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future academic endeavors. He said that a child starts learning ethics from the mother's lap and a mother is the first teacher of any child.
Without education, society cannot develop, he added. The Sialkot chamber started with a single room and today the best businessmen of Pakistan are born here and play their role in strengthening the economy of Pakistan.
Malik said that tomorrow some of these students will become doctors, engineers, lawyers, judges, bureaucrats and businessmen, so they should serve the country honestly and make Pakistan famous in every field. He congratulated the students and their parents and teachers and encouraged the children.
Speaking on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar congratulated the students, parents and ISAAR Foundation for organizing the prestigious event for the bright future and shining stars of Pakistan.
The CEO Education said that the Sialkot Chamber is commendable for actively participating in every work.
He said that the government and private schools and Sialkot Chamber would work together with a provincial delegation to promote sports in schools.
He expressed happiness over the function organized by ISAAR Welfare Foundation and paid tribute to the management.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah10 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz10 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club10 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti10 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days10 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity10 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad10 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat10 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day10 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started10 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi12 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1213 hours ago