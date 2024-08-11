Open Menu

ISAAR Academic Excellence Award Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISAAR Academic Excellence Award ceremony held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President attended the ISAAR Academic Excellence Award 2024 ceremony.

The event was organized to honor and appreciate the top position holders in class 10 from the Gujranwala board.

The ceremony was attended by Group Leader Sialkot business Community, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Vice Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Faraz Akram Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar, Chairman ISAAR Welfare Foundation Siddique Haider, Guardi ISAAR Zulfiqar Mughal, Incharge Education committee Wasim Choudhry, Members Education Committee Manzoor Elahi Choudhry, M. Abid Advocate, Hafiz Naveed, position holders students, teachers and parents.

Addressing to the participants, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Abdul Ghafoor Malik, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the students, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in their future academic endeavors. He said that a child starts learning ethics from the mother's lap and a mother is the first teacher of any child.

Without education, society cannot develop, he added. The Sialkot chamber started with a single room and today the best businessmen of Pakistan are born here and play their role in strengthening the economy of Pakistan.

Malik said that tomorrow some of these students will become doctors, engineers, lawyers, judges, bureaucrats and businessmen, so they should serve the country honestly and make Pakistan famous in every field. He congratulated the students and their parents and teachers and encouraged the children.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Sialkot Javed Iqbal Babar congratulated the students, parents and ISAAR Foundation for organizing the prestigious event for the bright future and shining stars of Pakistan.

The CEO Education said that the Sialkot Chamber is commendable for actively participating in every work.

He said that the government and private schools and Sialkot Chamber would work together with a provincial delegation to promote sports in schools.

He expressed happiness over the function organized by ISAAR Welfare Foundation and paid tribute to the management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Business Education Lawyers Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber Commerce Event From Government Industry Best Top Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan