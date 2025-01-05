Isar Visits VC Kohat , Offers Condolences Over Uncle’s Death
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 08:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Social activist Isar Ali Bangash visited the house of Vice Chairman Kohat Cantonment board, Mohsin Atiq, and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of his uncle and offered heartfelt condolences to his family.
On this occasion, prayers were offered for the deceased’s eternal rest, and Fateha was recited.
Isar Ali Bangash expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
WSSC Revenue Specialist Fahad Paracha and other close friends and acquaintances were also present in this condolence meeting, who prayed for the deceased’s eternal rest and shared the family’s grief.
