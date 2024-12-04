ISC hosts session III “Space for Middle Powers & ‘Global South’”

The third working session of Islamabad Conclave 2024 – Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)’s flagship annual event – was organized by India Study Centre (ISC) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The third working session of Islamabad Conclave 2024 – Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)’s flagship annual event – was organized by India Study Centre (ISC) here on Wednesday.

The theme of the working session was ‘Space for Middle Powers & ‘Global South.’ The key note speakers of the session was Dr Moeed Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, Beacon-house National University, said a press release.

Other esteemed speakers included, Prof Dr Arshi Saleem Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Contemporary Studies, NDU; Dr Niu Haibin, Director of Institute for Foreign Policy, Shanghai Institute for International Studies; Dr Ali Awadh Asseri, former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan; and Ambassador Dr Major General Raza Muhammad (Retd.), President IPRI.

The session was moderated by Dr Khurram Abbas, Director India Study Centre. It explored the evolving role of middle powers and the Global South in the current international order.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, Beaconhouse National University underscored a pivotal shift in the global world order and asserted that the erosion of traditional unipolar world order is paving way for a multi-polar framework where the roles of middle powers and the Global South is increasingly prominent.

He defined middle powers as crucial players that cannot be overlooked; these nations refuse to engage in bloc politics and are determined to maintain their independence without aligning with any particular side. He emphasized that the most successful middle powers are those that embrace multi-alignment, deftly navigating complex international dynamics without resorting to binary choices. He recommended Pakistan must focus on geo-economics.

Prof Dr Arshi Saleem Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Contemporary Studies, NDU rejected the notion of the Global South as a monolithic bloc, instead it as a diverse coalition of countries that prioritize strategic neutrality over rigid alliances. Global South should not merely be viewed as an underdeveloped or struggling region; it encompasses emerging economies and rising powers that are gaining influence on the world stage.

The focus on South-South cooperation is increasingly overshadowing the traditional North-South divide. She also dismissed the assumption that China or India are leaders of Global South. She concluded that Global South has long way to go and faces numerous political and developmental obstacles.

Dr Niu Haibin, Director of Institute for Foreign Policy, Shanghai Institute for International Studies highlighted that there is neither a clear definable feature of middle powers nor an understanding of who are the members or leaders of Global South.

This is an abstract concept but it is important in present world due to changing global context, transforming world order and rising and emerging powers. The global disorder and conflicts have created new space for countries who seek anti-protectionist and pro-inclusive policies. He concluded that BRICS enlargement is first way to pave the way to an inclusive world for Global South.

Dr Ali Awadh Asseri, former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan defined middle powers as having unique attributes and strengths, and aim to practice pragmatic diplomacy and a bridge builder with a focus on cooperation over confrontation. Shifting global dynamics has led to middle powers and Global South in limelight.

He believed Saudi Arabia has a greater role to play in Middle East to ensure stability. Terrorism and humanitarian crisis are the major challenges. He stressed that the new world order will be shaped significantly by these rising and emerging middle powers, which advocate for a more inclusive global community rather than exclusive groupings.

Ambassador Dr Major General Raza Muhammad (Retd.), President IPRI discussed challenges and opportunities for Pakistan as a prominent country of Global South. He stated that overwhelming support for temporary membership at UNSC is an example of Pakistan’s diplomatic prowess.

For future, he stated middle powers will, however, have to walk a tightrope to manage the U.S.-China competition. He opined that peace within and peace within the neighborhood would enhance Pakistan’s ability to navigate serious economic and political challenges. He recommended economic interdependence and development as Pakistan’s way forward given ample land, youth, human resources, strategic location and connectivity.

The speakers identified five critical responsibilities for middle powers: managing U.S.-China rivalry with responsibility; seeking greater common ground among nations; promoting peaceful coexistence; forming issue-based alliances; and fostering economic interdependence.

These responsibilities will be vital for navigating the complexities of the evolving international order and ensuring a balanced approach to global governance. The session followed a rigorous question and answer session, and was attended by diplomats, academics, researchers, students and media personnel.