ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said, the Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 would unveil an intellectual debate focusing on international cooperation amid fluid world order.

Dr Moeed in an introductory video message regarding the second round of Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD 2022) said, "The theme of Islamabad Security Dialogue for this year is centered on international cooperation. At a time when the world is going through acute contestation; great power competition is accentuating".

The NSA said it was critical for the country to contemplate on how its vision of economic security and geo-economics can benefit from international cooperation. The country should also consider possibilities for a dialogue with other countries and partners intellectually, in terms of policy and a way forward to cooperate for a brighter future for the Asian continent.

"We look forward to welcoming you at the Islamabad Security Dialogue taking place on April 1st and 2nd in Islamabad", he said.

The flagship Islamabad Security Dialogue organised by the National Security Division will open robust debate on "Comprehensive Security" with focus on re-validating international cooperation and welcome policy makers, legislators, academia and experts to unveil discourse on key issues.

The ISD initially launched in March 2021 by the National Security Division, in collaboration with the Advisory board of the National Security Committee of Pakistan was the first of its kind forum to welcome global, regional and local experts, decision makers and academia to mull over critical challenges and opportunities faced by the country and the region.

The second edition of the two-day ISD 2022 will take place from April 1-2 in hybrid mode where both physical and virtual participation will be allowed.

The ISD 2022 is built around the National Security Policy of Pakistan. The National Security Policy highlights that there is a symbiotic relationship between economic, human, and traditional security which is imperative for Pakistan's long-term development.

Domestic stability and regional peace based on mutual co-existence, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity are essential prerequisites to optimizing national security.

Based on this premise the second edition of Islamabad Security Dialogue theme is "Comprehensive Security: Re-imagining International Cooperation".

The Islamabad Security Dialogue is a platform for critical thinking and robust intellectual discourse on some of the most important and pressing challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan and the wider region.

The event will be attended by international thinkers and scholars, renowned international media persons, practitioner of international law, members of the Federal Cabinet, diplomatic corps, former government officials, academia, think-tanks and civil society members.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas Chief of Army Staff will deliver opening address at the second day of the event.

The two-day event will have six sessions titled "Leveraging Geo-Economics Through Growth and Connectivity", "National Security Advisers Forum on Asian Security in a Fluid World Order", "Navigating Disinformation and Discourse in the Information Age", "Challenges to International Security", "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities In International Law" and "Towards Citizen Centric National Security".

The international speakers to attend in person comprise Peter Frankopan from University of Oxford, Andrew Small German Marshall Fund, Oksana Boyko, Russia Today, Pravin Sawhney, FORCE Magazine, ZalmayKhalilzad, former Ambassador, Kubo Macak, ICRC and Toby Landau of DUXTON HILL.

The first edition of the ISD examined key contours of national policy that will help shape a more secure and prosperous Pakistan, laid down existing challenges and opportunities in regional security, and explored Pakistan's economic security paradigm.

The main aims of the first ISD were unveiling Pakistan's comprehensive national security framework, proactively shifting the conversation around Pakistan's role and potential as an economic melting pot for positive global economic interests and a responsible partner in the regional and global order, launching the first-of-its-kind National Security Division Advisory Portal.

The first edition of the Dialogue was held in hybrid mode with strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures for physical presence of the participants followed by virtual addresses of the global experts.

It managed to get over 90 million impressions on various media outlets including social media, more than 50 international media channels gave coverage to the Dialogue, whereas 15,000 plus participants and 23 speakers attended the event.