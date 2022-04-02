ISD emerges as apex platform for debate on regional security: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf at the culmination of two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue said on Saturday that the Dialogue had emerged as an apex platform for debate on regional security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf at the culmination of two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue said on Saturday that the Dialogue had emerged as an apex platform for debate on regional security.

The NSA, while delivering his vote of thanks at conclusion of the last panel discussion of the dialogue titled "the role of emerging technologies and new media in national security", said the dialogue was a subset of the journey that started some two and a half years back after assuming his charge of the office.

Dr Moeed said nobody in the past realized the importance of NSD as there was no room for out of the box solutions in public sector department for materializing innovative ideas.

"I am thankful to the PM and entire system to give that space to NSD," he said.

Dr Moeed, while referring to the dearth of appropriate forum to flag Pakistan's narrative on security, said it was realized that there should be a platform ultimately to debate on national security.

"You will have to remain open to criticism. There is no concept of dialogue sans critic," the NSA said.

He informed that the ISD was an approved forum and it had been budgeted where it was mentioned in the rules of business to hold ISD every year.

While commenting on his concept for the country's National Security Policy, he said, "I am using four words for Pakistan's policy that are proactive, unapologetic, pragmatic and introspective. All these qualities were visible in the ISD 2021 & 2022".

He said it was a proud moment for his team as the NSD through the platform introduced advisery members forum.

"We had seven NSAs of different countries at the ISD 2022 which is very unique. Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the first day of the Dialogue whereas the Army Chief opened the second day," he said.

He especially appreciated the audience for its wonderful participation, Secretary Amir Hassan, and Joint Secretary Maroof Ahmed for successfully holding the event.

The Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC), he said, was the nerve centre of the Ministry where all thinking and debating process happened.

He also extended his gratitude to President Dr Alvi for his huge time and support in translating his endeavours into reality.

Prior to the closing session, keynote presentations were delivered by the heads of think tanks of members of the NSD Advisery Committee who presented their valuable feedback and suggestions on various policy issues.

Director General ISSI Ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary, DG ISSRA, NDU Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, President CASS AVM (R) Air Marshal Farhat Abbass, DG IPRI Brigadier (R) Rashid Wali Janjua and Nabeela Jaffer on behalf of President IRS Ambassador (R) Nadeem Riyaz delivered the keynote addresses.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain presented souvenirs to the members of the advisery committee.

During the panel discussion titled towards citizen centric national security policy moderated by Huma Baqai, Dean Boston University Dr Adil Najam said after successfully launching the National Security Policy (NSP) Pakistan was ahead of the curve from other countries to give prominence to citizen security in human security.

"Security issues have importance because they are existential. The best example is COVID-19 where we preferred to protecting lives over other interests," he said.

He mentioned that the brilliance of NSP was that it gave the idea to focus on existential threats to Pakistan other than security one.

Water, he said, was the cutting edge security issue of Pakistan because it was a water defined country.

SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi said advocating interfaith Harmony was a Herculean task in Pakistan.

"Dialogue is the only process and state's firm stand on rule of law can lead to overcome extremism." In the past two years positive developments took place as an awareness emerged among the security forces and political leadership to take religious hatred seriously, he added.

"No false blasphemy case registered across the country in past one year due to concerted efforts of the country. 117 cases of such level were brought at provincal ulema board where 113 people were given relief through dialogue. The Sri Lankan man's mob lynching brought consensus across the country to discourage such events," he added.

"Supremacy of rule of law is most important to curtail hate speech and religious hatred. National support is must alongwith strict rule of law for a peaceful society," he said.

He concluded that the population rise was the country's major concern and issue which needed concerted efforts at sharia level to address the issues.

The panelists also included Aisha Khan from Mountain and Glacier Protection Organization and Zeba Sathar from Population Council also addressed the panel discussion.