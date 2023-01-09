President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Al-Jasser on Monday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured to utilise all-out resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims of Pakistan

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Al-Jasser on Monday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured to utilise all-out resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims of Pakistan.

During the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan here, the prime minister briefed the IsDB head on the devastation caused by the floods and the measures taken by his government.

The IsDB president assured that the Group would continue extending full support to Pakistan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken areas.

The prime minister thanked the IsDB president for the wholehearted support to Pakistan after the unprecedented floods.

He apprised Muhammed Al-Jasser about his government's initiatives of promoting the renewable energy to reduce dependence on the imported fuel.

He also highlighted his government's plan to install solar energy projects of 10,000 megawatts to generate environment friendly electricity.