IsDB, WB Pledge $6.2 Billion For Rehabilitation Of Pakistan' Flood Survivors

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

IsDB, WB pledge $6.2 billion for rehabilitation of Pakistan' flood survivors

The Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank on Monday announced the pledges of a total $6.2 billion to help build back a climate resilient Pakistan which suffered over $30 billion losses consequent to the unprecedented floods

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):The Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank on Monday announced the pledges of a total $6.2 billion to help build back a climate resilient Pakistan which suffered over $30 billion losses consequent to the unprecedented floods.

The pledges were announced at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being co-hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Addressing the conference, IsDB President Muhammed Al-Jasser said the Islamic Development Bank Group had pledged a funding of $4.

2 billion over the next three years.

Moreover, the WB also announced a donation of $2 billion to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged Pakistan.

The pledges by the international organizations proved that the efforts of the Pakistan's leadership were coming to the fruition, besides the success of the government delegation.

Besides the international organizations, the friendly countries also wholeheartedly announced donations for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistan.

