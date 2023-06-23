Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Islamic Development Bank's beneficial partnership with Pakistan would go a long way in helping the flood-hit people of the country to rebuild their lives and livelihoods

The prime minister, in a meeting with IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of New Global Financial Pact Summit being held in Paris, said the Institution's support would support the sustainable development objectives of the government.

The long-standing cooperation and engagement between Pakistan and IsDB was discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister and IsDB president took stock of the progress on various ongoing projects and exchanged views on new avenues of collaboration.

The prime minister thanked Dr.

Al Jasser on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan for IsDB's participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

He lauded IsDB's announcement at that Conference to provide USD 4.2 billion in support of Pakistan's post floods recovery.

The prime minister acknowledged the personal contribution and leadership role of Dr. Al Jasser in galvanising this huge volume of financial support.

The prime minister briefed Dr. Al Jasser on the recently formed Special Investment Facilitation Council to streamline foreign investments in the country and provide a one-window solution to address all concerns of foreign investors.

He also renewed the invitation to the President of IsDB to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

